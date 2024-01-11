Comparing Leeds United and Huddersfield Town's FA Cup fortunes, why Boro might have the beating of Chelsea and Harrogate Town on the rise - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week's show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the contrasting fortunes of League Two Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers, before looking at the contrasting FA Cup third round fortunes of Leeds United and Hudderfield Town.
They then turn their eye to the League Cup and consider how Middlesbrough might just have the beating of Chelsea over their two-leg semi-final.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter
