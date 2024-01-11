All Sections
Comparing Leeds United and Huddersfield Town's FA Cup fortunes, why Boro might have the beating of Chelsea and Harrogate Town on the rise - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT

On this week's show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the contrasting fortunes of League Two Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers, before looking at the contrasting FA Cup third round fortunes of Leeds United and Hudderfield Town.

They then turn their eye to the League Cup and consider how Middlesbrough might just have the beating of Chelsea over their two-leg semi-final.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

