THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week's show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the contrasting fortunes of League Two Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers, before looking at the contrasting FA Cup third round fortunes of Leeds United and Hudderfield Town.

They then turn their eye to the League Cup and consider how Middlesbrough might just have the beating of Chelsea over their two-leg semi-final.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.