Forest were in the bottom three when Cooper took over early in the season but he has guided them to the play-off final, after finishing fourth after 46 games.

Forest did have eyes on an automatic promotion place but fell short in that aim as they were beaten 1-0 by second-placed Bournemouth in their penultimate game of the season.

Cooper’s side are favourites to win at Wembley but the Forest boss has insisted it is important for players to maintain their identity if they are to earn promotion.

“We are at this final, in this magnificent stadium, in this high-pressured game because we have done things a certain way,” he said.

“We have to continue as much as we can with that, while understanding the context of the game.

“But it’s really important for the players to realise we are in this position because of doing what we’ve done, and that’s committing to a way of playing and a way of working.

“Let’s try to be the best version of that possible, because that will give us the best chance of winning. The mood in training has been really good. We’ve stuck to the schedule we planned a while ago, and we’ve stuck to the work-load.

“You’re always tweaking some stuff from a day-to-day basis – that’s just normal operational stuff. But there’s been no real surprises for the players.

“Within that, there’s been a really positive attitude and atmosphere. But also very focused.

“Training has been at a good level and they’ve been really engaged, which these guys are. It’s very rare I come away from the training pitch thinking, ‘that’s not what it should have been’, so there’s been nothing new there. We’re just really excited about what it takes to do well at Wembley. But we go there very confident. We go there full of belief. Let’s take that on to the pitch.”

Forest have been knocked out of the EFL play-offs four times at the semi-final stage.

Now that they have reached a final, Cooper is keen to reward the Forest supporters with a memorable day at Wembley.

He added: “I cannot think of a game where there has been a spare seat in the Forest allocation. I’ve been very clear throughout the season to the team that our job is to be a team that the club can be proud of. If we want the support that we want – everyone wants to be well-supported – then you have to play your part as well.

“We’ve tried to do our bit and the fans have got behind us; we’ve got to try and build on this amazing connection – particularly at the City Ground – between the supporters. It’s a unique atmosphere when the team is playing well and the fans are behind us.