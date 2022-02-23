Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town's rally was like the 1999 Champions League final

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan.

Trailing 1-0 after Tommy Doyle's goal at the hour, Town looked like relinquishing their proud run without defeat in all competitions on a night when they were second best to the Bluebirds, who have very much proved to be their bogey side in recent times.

It looked like the Terriers would fail to fail to beat Cardiff for a 17th match in a row, only for a staggering finale to turn the tables as Town conjured a famous moment in their season.

Town levelled two minutes from time when Josh Koroma emphatically fired the ball home after fellow replacement Jordan Rhodes nodded back Sorba Thomas's cross.

Nine minutes of stoppage time ensued following an earlier head injury for Tom Lees and Town summoned up the will to find a winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time with Jon Russell picking the perfect time to fire his first goal for the club to maintain the club's promotion push with a huge three points.

Again Thomas was the creator with Corberan likening the comeback to the one produced by Manchester United in the Champions League final at the Nou Camp in 1999.

Corberan, whose side avenged a late 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture in Cardiff, said: "I am very happy as the team was fighting until the end. There is one skill in football that if you don't have, it is difficult to compete - the skill not to give up in any single moment.

"I still remember the final of the Champions League which Manchester United were playing against Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich were winning the game and Manchester United scored two goals in extra time from set-pieces to win the Champions League.

"Today was not the Champions League, but it means that one of the skills you must have as a player is the skill not to give up when the circumstances are going well or when there are not what you want to happen.

"I don't know the number of times (Town have come from behind to win), but this was a game where the emotional part was higher.

"From a tactical point of view, they were very well organised in defence and very focused to defend well and have counter-attacks and they have a lot of understanding in each position.

"They were very organised in defence in a low block and had chances for their strikers.

"It's been very important to us and it's going to be important in every game.

"I'm very proud that the players kept fighting to the end. In those conditions sometimes you can accept the defeat and (to) give up but we didn't do that."

On the goals from Koroma and Russell, he added: "We wanted to put another winger on the left like Koroma to create more.