Could former Barnsley FC target Jesse Debrah - linked with Carlisle United, Swindon Town, Notts County and Northampton Town - return to National League side FC Halifax Town?

FC HALIFAX TOWN manager Chris Millington has left the door open for Jesse Debrah to return to the National League outfit - if he does not get fixed up with an EFL club after leaving the Shaymen earlier this summer.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST

Debrah has been linked with a number of league clubs this year and was poised to complete a move to League One side Barnsley earlier this summer, only for his switch to Oakwell to fall through.

Barnsley's third-tier rivals Lincoln City were also interested in the 22-year-old, but also reportedly ruled themselves out of a move for the player.

Carlisle United, Swindon Town, Northampton Town are Notts County have also been linked with Debrah at various points this summer.

Former FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah. Picture: Marcus Branston.Former FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah. Picture: Marcus Branston.
Debrah, who started his career at Millwall, officially left Halifax last month after making over 60 appearances for the club and being a pivotal part of the Shaymen line-up who lifted the FA Trophy.

Key figures Jack Senior and Harvey Gilmour also left the club earlier in the close season to join Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale respectively, while Kian Spence moved to Pete Wild’s Barrow.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier about Debrah following his side's opening-day win over Bromley, Millington said: "Listen, if Jesse Debrah was available to us and happy to come back - I think it's well documented what a fantastic presence we feel he is on and off the pitch, so whilst I'm here he will always be welcome back to come and play here.

"Whether or not he'd see that as a backward step I don't know, but he would always be welcome. I never see a time when I wouldn't want him as part of our club if we could get him."

