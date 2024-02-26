'Could have easily' - Ex-referee weighs in on confrontation between Sheffield United duo in Wolves defeat
Both players almost came to blows yesterday (February 25) as tempers flared at Molineux. Fortunately for the Blades, the referee did not take action against either player.
The clash was reminiscent of the infamous battle between Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer at Newcastle United in 2005, although was certainly milder.
Speaking on Sky Sports show Ref Watch, Gallagher claimed the official could have shown yellow cards to both had he wished to.
He said: “It’s very unusual, isn’t it? It’s not quite Kieron Dyer-Lee Bowyer as we saw all those years ago at Newcastle. But they’re aggressive towards each other, they’re angry towards each other, obviously.
"It’s not violent conduct so the VAR actually looked at it, it’s not violent conduct. That’s the end of his remit. I think the referee could have easily yellow carded both of them if he’d have wanted to.”
A 30th-minute header from Pablo Sarabia proved decisive at Molineux as Wolves clinched a 1-0 win on home turf. The result worsened Sheffield United’s plight, leaving them 11 points adrift of safety.