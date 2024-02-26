All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

'Could have easily' - Ex-referee weighs in on confrontation between Sheffield United duo in Wolves defeat

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has weighed in on the heated confrontation between Sheffield United duo Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza in their defeat to Wolves.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:57 GMT

Both players almost came to blows yesterday (February 25) as tempers flared at Molineux. Fortunately for the Blades, the referee did not take action against either player.

The clash was reminiscent of the infamous battle between Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer at Newcastle United in 2005, although was certainly milder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports show Ref Watch, Gallagher claimed the official could have shown yellow cards to both had he wished to.

Tensions ran high as Sheffield United faced Wolves. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesTensions ran high as Sheffield United faced Wolves. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Tensions ran high as Sheffield United faced Wolves. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

He said: “It’s very unusual, isn’t it? It’s not quite Kieron Dyer-Lee Bowyer as we saw all those years ago at Newcastle. But they’re aggressive towards each other, they’re angry towards each other, obviously.

"It’s not violent conduct so the VAR actually looked at it, it’s not violent conduct. That’s the end of his remit. I think the referee could have easily yellow carded both of them if he’d have wanted to.”

A 30th-minute header from Pablo Sarabia proved decisive at Molineux as Wolves clinched a 1-0 win on home turf. The result worsened Sheffield United’s plight, leaving them 11 points adrift of safety.

Related topics:Dermot GallagherJack RobinsonWolvesPremier LeagueVARKieron Dyer