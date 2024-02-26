Both players almost came to blows yesterday (February 25) as tempers flared at Molineux. Fortunately for the Blades, the referee did not take action against either player.

The clash was reminiscent of the infamous battle between Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer at Newcastle United in 2005, although was certainly milder.

Speaking on Sky Sports show Ref Watch, Gallagher claimed the official could have shown yellow cards to both had he wished to.

Tensions ran high as Sheffield United faced Wolves. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “It’s very unusual, isn’t it? It’s not quite Kieron Dyer-Lee Bowyer as we saw all those years ago at Newcastle. But they’re aggressive towards each other, they’re angry towards each other, obviously.

"It’s not violent conduct so the VAR actually looked at it, it’s not violent conduct. That’s the end of his remit. I think the referee could have easily yellow carded both of them if he’d have wanted to.”