Could Scarborough Athletic be reinstated into the FA Cup after latest first-round controversy?

Scarborough Athletic could be handed an FA Cup reprieve after the Football Association announced an investigation into whether they were knocked out by a team fielding an ineligible player.

Forest Green Rovers' second-round tie at Blackpool was postponed so the governing body could look into the matter.

Barnsley were thrown out of the competition for using an ineligible player in their first-round tie against Horsham.

League Two Forest Green beat Conference North side Scarborough 5-2 after a stoppage-time equaliser at the Flamingo Land Stadium had taken them to a replay. It was the first time in phoenix club Scarborough's 16-year history they had reached the first round proper.

The FA has now said it is looking at "the eligibility of a player used by Forest Green Rovers in the first round but no further details have been given."

In Barnsley's case they were caught out because youngster Aiden Marsh played in the replay having been on loan at York City when the original game was played. All players used in a tie have to be eligible from the start.

Before the replay Scaborough chairman Trevor Bull told The Yorkshire Post reaching the second round would probably be worth about £80,000 to the fan-run club. Being reinstated would also revive the dream of setting up a tie in the third round, when Championship and Premier League teams enter the competition.