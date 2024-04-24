Three days on, both Coventry City - denied by the VAR overlords and spoilers against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday - and Hull City were assigned with keeping another set of hopes intact and embarking on another remarkable recovery as they aim to secure an unlikely invite for a fresh date on the hallowed turf at the Championship play-off final, staged at the home of football on May 26.

A draw was not much good to either, with an stressful week getting harder for the Sky Blues as Hull stayed alive.

Second-best in the second half after being pegged back by the hosts, the Tigers needed something, a moment of genius or plain old luck and they got it on 78 minutes as they took the lead for a third and final time.

Hull City's Noah Ohio (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

There looked to be no danger as Bobby Thomas played the ball back to Brad Collins - the pair played together at Barnsley last season.

The reaction of the keeper, who had a horror moment for Hull’s opener from Jaden Philogene, was a split-second slow, although the pass did not do him many favours.

Like all good strikers, substitute Noah Ohio gambled and got a handsome reward as Collins’s clearance went off him straight into the net.

Ohio is the birthplace of aviation and the striker has ensured that Hull’s play-off bid is not grounded.

Liam Rosenior’s side, three points behind Norwich City and West Brom with two games left, welcome Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon. East Yorkshire will have no shortage of support from part of West Yorkshire.

It was another first half in which Hull were dominant and painted pretty pictures with their gun players such as Jaden Philogene and Fabio Carvalho coming to the party along with Abdulkadir Omur.

The passing was crisp and the movement and skill levels high at times. It still looked like being one of those halves in which Hull’s hegemony was not rewarded enough in terms of hard numbers until a penalty on the stroke on half-time gave them a second goal.

It was coolly scored by Carvalho and put a different complexion on the opening half.

That said, with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright waiting in the wings on the bench - all 28 league goals of them - Hull would have preferred a bigger buffer.

Given the events of Sunday, it was not the biggest surprise that the Sky Blues’ first half efforts were a bit flat and underwhelming, despite the best efforts of home supporters who voiced their displeasure towards VAR and fitted in a chant of “We won 4-3”, while also providing commendable backing to their excellent manager Mark Robins and one of their excellent players in Ben Sheaf, starting after his missed penalty on Sunday.

With fatigue, mental and physical, clearly an issue, Coventry made five changes.

Hull’s one change was a significant one at that with Liam Delap making his first start since New Year’s Day and troubling City’s backline with his powerful running and directness, with the striker now clearly over his injury travails.

He had a part in the late penalty, when he was brought down by Joel Latibeaudiere right on the edge of the box and showed what the Tigers have missed in his absence.

The hosts were unhappy with the decision and that play wasn’t stopped earlier following a challenge on Thomas.

Still, Hull merited their lead, having earlier gone in front for the first time after Philogene’s curler horribly squirmed underneath Collins just after the half-hour, only for brilliance from former Huddersfield Town loanee Casey Palmer, who was suspended at the weekend, to level it up quickly.

Hull had chances before their opener, with Collins keeping out an effort from the lively Omur, while a goalscoring defender of repute in Jacob Greaves should have done better, firing over when well placed from a corner.

Morton was then crowded out after sorcery from Philogene before Alfie Jones headed straight at Collins following another corner before the visitors made something count, albeit with a fair slice of luck.

Palmer, the home player who looked the most dangerous, then took things into his own hands, firing in a sublime free-kick after being fouled by Jean-Michael Seri.

Collins redeemed himself for his earlier faux pas with a fine reaction save to deny Philogene ahead of another twist just before the interval as tempers got heated.

As most suspected, Simms and Wright got the call at the interval and they soon started making a difference.

Pressure came from the hosts and the leveller arrived when Thomas headed home following a centre from Jay Dasilva after outmuscling Matty Jacob.

With Wright causing issues down the Hull right in particular, Rosenior saw the signs and brought on a specialist right-back in Lewie Coyle with Regan Slater switching to midfield.

The hosts were starting to fancy it and win battles across the pitch, with Hull struggling to get a toehold in the game, by comparison.

Such is life in the wonderful, mad world of the Championship that things would change inexplicably for no rhyme or reason with Ohio netting moments after coming on, benefitting from one heck of a gift.

It winded Coventry and floored them. There was no coming back.

Coventry City: Collins; Latibeaudiere (van Ewijk 60), Thomas, Binks (Kitching 65), Bidwell (Wright 45); Kelly, Sheaf; Eccles, Palmer, Dasilva; Godden (Simms 45). Unused substitutes: Wilson, Allen, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch.

Hull City: Allsop; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob (Giles 69); Morton (Coyle 59), Seri; Omur (Tufan 76), Carvalho, Philogene; Delap (Ohio 76). Unused substitutes: Ingram, McLoughlin, Traore, Sharp, Christie.