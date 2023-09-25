All Sections
Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Sky Blues' progression is an inspiration for Terriers, insists Darren Moore

NEW HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Darren Moore starts his tenure at a club who the Terriers could do a lot worse in striving to emulate in Coventry City this evening.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Midlanders have grown incrementally - and impressively – under the astute leadership of former Town boss Mark Robins over the course of several seasons since returning to the second tier in 2020-21.Their striking progression resulted in them reaching the Championship play-off final last season and they have reinvested significant sums into the squad after losing star turns Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer in the summer.

Just as Robins has built solid and lasting foundations over time at Coventry, so Moore is aiming to do the same at his new club, with the Sky Blues serving as an inspiration of what can be done.

Moore said: "I worked with Mark at Barnsley and to see his managerial career and the way it's gone and what he's done at Coventry is an inspiration for a lot of teams.

New Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.New Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.
"If you want to talk about progression and being aggressive within the football club, that's a prime example out there - a team we compete against on Monday.

"There is one football club who are five, six, seven years in with a consistent manager and you have seen the progression. That's a ready-made version right there (to follow)."

During his time away from football after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in mid-June, Moore kept 'his eye in' doing some media work.

While he enjoyed that particular perspective, he is glad to get back to the day job.

He continued: "I have done some of the bits on TV and commentating on games.

"I really enjoyed sitting on that side and giving a manager's perspective and it was a welcome distraction.

"Who knows, maybe I will continue a bit more. (But) I'd rather sit on this side and be a manager."

