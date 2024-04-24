Coventry City v Hull City: Positivity key as Tigers look to finally make dominance count

Both teams are chasers in the Championship play-off race but by Thursday only the Sky Blues will have a game in hand on the top six.

Hull have to win out and hope two from fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion, sixth-placed Norwich City and Coventry, currently eighth, stumble in the last eight days. The Tigers missed a chance to make up ground on the top six when they drew 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday.

"We have to win the next game," reflected coach Rosenior. "Nothing's changed. I told the players if we'd won and Norwich had won (they drew 1-1), we'd be in the same position.

"One of the players corrected me and said, 'No, gaffer, we're a point closer to West Brom.' That's exactly the kind of mentality I want.

"They know we have control of games and they know how dominant we can be.

"But it's now on them and me to make sure when we do get those opportunities, we take them because I think that's the only thing missing.

"Our last five games have been outstanding. We've been the more dominant team, the team more likely to win, but we have to turn those fine margins in our favour.

POSITIVE MENTALITY: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"We can't have any more near-misses – this is it now for us.

"A lot of people thrive in these situations. I back our lads and our staff to thrive in this situation."

Good performance or not, Hull have won two of their previous 10 matches, although they are not alone in wobbling. West Brom lost their last two and won only one of their last six. Coventry have lost three of their last four league matches – only beating Leeds United – perhaps distracted by Sunday's FA Cup semi-final. It remains to be seen how their performance at Wembley will affect them.

"They showed everything that's good about the Championship," said Rosenior. "The level of this division has gone up immeasurably over the last few years.

"It would have taken a lot out of anyone – the occasion, the team they played against, the energy they put into the game, they were magnificent on the day. But it will also give them so much confidence and confidence is so difficult to get."

What is in Hull's favour is injuries, with only one player expected to be unavailable on Wednesday.

"Anass (Zaroury) is touch and go still," said Rosenior. "Probably this one comes a bit too quick for him."

On-loan Manchester City striker Liam Delap, inset, has impressed from the bench in his two matches since recovering from a knee injury.

"We play Wednesday, we play Saturday (against Ipswich), so I need to balance it out," explained Rosenior

"He's not played the full 90 minutes for three months, (but) his impact off the bench is great.