They take on Mark Robins' play-off chasers 19 points adrift of the relegation safety mark with only 11 games to make up the gap.

It would be easy to lose heart, but Johansson insists they will lift themselves for the challenge.

“It is tough– we are all human – but it’s three days," said the Swedish international. "Tomorrow is a new day.

"It’s a good dressing room, great people in there. We want to do our best for each other. Everyone is pulling the same way.

"It’s probably one of the better groups in there. We just have to go again Tuesday.”

At times like this, professional footballers cannot be realists.

REACTION: Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson

"We believe in it," said Johansson. "We want the fans to believe in it. We want help, especially from the stands to give us that 12th man feeling. We have to stick together.

"That’s the first thing we said after Saturday's game – stick together.

"There’s 11 more games, plenty to play for. We need to regroup. There’s another game on Tuesday and a new day tomorrow.

"Belief is what is driving you forward. If you lose that belief you might as well not play. Everyone believes, we just need that win to sort of start the season again. We just need that three points or a point and then we can build on that.”

As has become the norm, Johansson has been one of Rotherham's star performers this season, yet he says he is not happy with his own recent form.

“You have to put in good performances to even have a chance of winning," he said. "My levels dropped against QPR last week. I let two in which I shouldn’t.

"It’s really tough but we have to keep the level of performances, dig deep and hopefully that win will come sooner rather than later.”