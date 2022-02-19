Coventry City v Barnsley: Confidence returns to Reds squad in timely lift for survival hopes

It’s been a grim season for the Reds, but they are not down and out yet despite pocketing a mere three victories in their 30 Championship games so far.

In any ordinary campaign, they would be cast adrift and planning for League One already. But this is no straightforward season and not just because of Derby County’s 21-point penalty either.

The demise of Reading has been another story of the season. The Royals, docked six points for breaching financial regulations, are winless in 11 league games and have taken just two points from a possible 33.

Poya Asbaghi says his Barnsley players have to believe they can dig themselves out of trouble. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Just six points separate bottom-placed Barnsley from Reading, with the Reds having a game in hand. They host the Berkshire club on April 2.

After a three-game week starting today, Barnsley face a huge relegation six-pointer at Derby. After that, they have four of their next five games at home.

Asbaghi said: “It is about two things. We need to collect enough points to feel like we are in the race and also to keep having good performances to give us the confidence that we can win. The confidence after QPR was good and we want to be in this race and for us, we have to show it is not over.”

The bonus of keeping out a Rangers side who have enjoyed an excellent season and securing a first clean sheet in seven league games put gloss on last weekend’s much-needed victory.

Given Barnsley’s poor return of 19 goals this term, nicking games is likely to be their route to salvation if any. Barnsley’s concession of 45 goals in 30 league matches may not be great, but five teams in the bottom eight have shipped more.

Asbaghi added: “The performance was good, but we didn’t concede too many chances. It was in this game and Cardiff where we conceded fewest chances this season – the two last home games.