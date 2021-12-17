Covid-19 outbreaks in football: 24 Premier League and EFL fixtures postponed this weekend

Arrangements for all delayed games are due to be confirmed in due course but, as it stands, fixtures elsewhere are going ahead as planned.
To minimise further fixture disruption, the Premier League and EFL have enhanced training ground protocols and increased testing.
All players and staff at clubs have been encouraged to get fully vaccinated and a booster jab. Data released by the EFL revealed that 25 per cent of players do not intend to get the vaccine.
Meanwhile, 81 per cent of Premier League players have had at least one dose.
The postponed fixtures, as of 5pm on Friday, for this weekend include:
Premier League
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton vs Brentford
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham United vs Norwich City
Everton vs Leicester City
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City v Derby County
Coventry City v Stoke City
Millwall v Preston
QPR v Swansea City
Reading v Luton Town
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth
Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers
Burton v MK Dons
Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra
Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United v Bradford City
Colchester United v Hartlepool United
Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic
Forest Green Rovers v Mansfield Town
Northampton Town v Barrow
Port Vale v Exeter City
Scunthorpe United v Bristol Rovers
Swindon Town v Walsall
An EFL statement released on Friday read: "With the EFL’s second priority to ensure fixtures can continue as scheduled where possible, revised guidance has also been issued to help clubs determine the circumstances where games can go ahead.
"Throughout the pandemic, EFL clubs have been working hard to implement safety measures at stadia to ensure that fans can continue to attend matches and watch games with confidence.
"In total, 17 EFL fixtures remain scheduled to place this weekend, and with the requirement for Covid Certification now required where larger attendances are expected, the League wants to remind all supporters who are travelling to the games to be prepared.
"Supporters are encouraged to familiarise themselves with club safety measures and to bring a face covering to wear on concourses and indoors."