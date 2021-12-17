Covid-19 outbreaks in football: 24 Premier League and EFL fixtures postponed this weekend

Arrangements for all delayed games are due to be confirmed in due course but, as it stands, fixtures elsewhere are going ahead as planned.

To minimise further fixture disruption, the Premier League and EFL have enhanced training ground protocols and increased testing.

All players and staff at clubs have been encouraged to get fully vaccinated and a booster jab. Data released by the EFL revealed that 25 per cent of players do not intend to get the vaccine.

POSTPONEMENTS: A number of Premier League and EFL matches have been called off this weekend because of several Covid-19 outbreaks across English football. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, 81 per cent of Premier League players have had at least one dose.

The postponed fixtures, as of 5pm on Friday, for this weekend include:

Premier League

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Norwich City

Everton vs Leicester City

Sky Bet Championship

Cardiff City v Derby County

Coventry City v Stoke City

Millwall v Preston

QPR v Swansea City

Reading v Luton Town

Sky Bet League One

AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth

Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers

Burton v MK Dons

Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley

Sky Bet League Two

Carlisle United v Bradford City

Colchester United v Hartlepool United

Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic

Forest Green Rovers v Mansfield Town

Northampton Town v Barrow

Port Vale v Exeter City

Scunthorpe United v Bristol Rovers

Swindon Town v Walsall

An EFL statement released on Friday read: "With the EFL’s second priority to ensure fixtures can continue as scheduled where possible, revised guidance has also been issued to help clubs determine the circumstances where games can go ahead.

"Throughout the pandemic, EFL clubs have been working hard to implement safety measures at stadia to ensure that fans can continue to attend matches and watch games with confidence.

"In total, 17 EFL fixtures remain scheduled to place this weekend, and with the requirement for Covid Certification now required where larger attendances are expected, the League wants to remind all supporters who are travelling to the games to be prepared.