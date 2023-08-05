All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Crawley Town v Bradford City: Mark Hughes's message to Wrexham AFC and surprise take on League Two

WHEN asked about the increased profile of League Two - chiefly due to the presence of his hometown club Wrexham - Bradford City manager Mark Hughes had a wry smile and instant response.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Quick as a flash, the Welshman said: "There’s nobody as big as us though, is there?"

In the final analysis, most would surely agree that Hughes is right. The presence of Phil Parkinson's Wrexham - the talk of the lower leagues due to the involvement of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - and Notts County, to a lesser extent, at least ensures that the pressure to do well might be shared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In regards to expectation, Hughes wouldn't have it any other way.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Speaking ahead of today's opener in West Sussex, he said: “It’s going to be a challenge.

"There are some good clubs with big budgets who are going to have a go and we’ll have to face up to that.”

For Hughes, League Two has been a pleasant surprise by and large.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not the 'crash-bang-wallop' he envisaged when he took over at Valley Parade in February 2022, but something far more nuanced. The City chief, seeking to make amends after his side bowed out in the play-off semi-finals last term, continued: “I think that’s the way it’s going. There are a number of teams in the league that have a good understanding of the game tactically and what affects the opposition.“That certainly has improved right across the board. You can go from Premier League level right down the pyramid. "Everybody is trying to play a little bit more maybe.

"It's certainly not how I anticipated the league to be. Looking at it from afar, where it was always viewed as maybe just long balls, get after it, chase it, plenty of endeavour but not a great deal of skill.

"But that’s completely at odds to what it actually is.”

Related topics:League TwoBradfordCrawley Town