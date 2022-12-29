News you can trust since 1754
Crawley Town's next manager: Former Rotherham United player and ex-Millwall and QPR man among leading names to replace Matthew Etherington

Crawley Town will appoint a third permanent manager this season after Matthew Etherington left the club after just 32 days in charge.

By Ben McKenna
6 hours ago

Etherington, 41, quit his role as Peterborough’s Under-23 boss to take up the role on November 27, replacing Kevin Betsy who was sacked in October.

The former Tottenham midfielder got off to a winning start in his first game in charge but then suffered back-to-back home defeats to Hartlepool and Sutton, the latter featuring a terrible corner routine which attracted much derision on social media.

The losses left Crawley 20th in the League Two table and a club statement released on Thursday confirmed Etherington and assistant manager Simon Davies had left their roles with immediate effect.

Crawley manager Matthew Etherington has left the club after just 32 days in charge. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
Director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals.

“As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”

Marc Bircham, David Artell and Paul Tisdale are the leading names in the frame, according to the bookmakers. Bircham, a former QPR and Millwall player, was appointed as a first team coach of Italian Serie B side Como under manager Giacomo Gattuso in the summer.

Ex-Rotherham United man Artell spent just over five years in charge at Crewe Alexandra, leaving the club in April following their relegation from League One. He had guided the club into the third tier during the 2019-20 campaign.

Next Crawley Town manager odds (correct as of 2pm, December 29, 2022)

Marc Bircham – 5/1

David Artell – 6/1

Paul Tisdale – 6/1

Kenny Jackett – 8/1

Liam Manning – 10/1

Graham Alexander – 10/1

Steve Morison – 12/1

Nigel Adkins – 12/1

Lee Bowyer – 12/1

Sol Campbell – 12/1

Darren Ferguson – 12/1

Gary McSheffrey – 12/1

Andy Woodman – 12/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 12/1

Neil Lennon – 14/1