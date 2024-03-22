'Crazy' Acun Ilicali: Liam Rosenior is Hull City's doctor, I will never tell him what to do

The Tigers are on a mid-season training camp in the Turkish resort of Antalya, which has allowed them to meet up with their charismatic chairman Ilicali, who attended Thursday's 1-0 friendly defeat to the Curacao national team.

Beforehand Ilicali spoke to the media about his relationship with the coach, and stressed he never allows himself to interfere.

"There are some advantages and disadvantages of a chairman who loves football and has been following it more than 30 years," said the media mogul.

"The disadvantage is he has to speak about hard-core football all the time (with Ilicali) – I'm not sure if he is happy or not, of course he will say he is happy.

"I enjoy talking with Liam and the advantage is I can understand more about the fans, the players and the coaches' needs and I can be more helpful."

But he says there are limits to how he tries to help.

"I sometimes call myself a crazy football owner but it doesn't mean I'm involved in the coaches' decisions or trying to change them, my job is just after the game to give my observations as a general look at what I see and feel," he said.

CLOSE RELATIONSHIP: Hull City owner/chairman Acun Ilicali (left) and Liam Rosenior

"I say to him you are the doctor who will solve the problems, I can only say there is a disease, a fever on the patient, you are the one who will reduce it.

"I will never, ever talk to him about the solutions, I am representing the fans as an observer of the football."

Rosenior was quick to point out how much he values the input of an owner who he has said previously he uses as a sounding board in his personal as well as his professional life.

"Acun has given me advice on what I call my blindspots," he said.

"We speak about everything and it's a very open, transparent relationship. We don't agree on everything but we want the same thing.

"I think it's helped the football club a lot and I invite that.