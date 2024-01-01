Chris Long’s first-half penalty secured Crewe Alexandra their first win in seven games as they edged out Bradford City by a 1-0 margin.

The Railwaymen were ahead in the 13th minute when Long drew a foul from Jonathan Tomkinson inside the box and then stepped up to convert the resulting penalty, sending Harry Lewis the wrong way, for his second goal in consecutive games.

Lee Bell’s side defended their lead stoically with Bradford commanding possession and going close to securing a point, with Andy Cook hitting the bar with a late header.

In the first half, Alex Gilliead cut in and drove a low shot which Crewe keeper Tom Booth got down to save.

Chris Long struck the winner for Crewe Alexandra from the penalty spot. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tyler Smith went close on the half-hour mark when diverting Clarke Oduor’s ball into the box just past the far post. Then Oduor offered a fierce shot which Booth parried away.

After the break, Cook pulled a weak effort past the post after some determined work by Gilliead.

Cook’s celebrations were cut short after he rose highest to head home Richie Smallwood’s free-kick in the 69th minute, only for the referee’s assistant to adjudge the striker offside.

Crewe substitute Elliott Nevitt fashioned a good shooting chance for himself, but blasted way over.

Bradford substitute Vadaine Oliver went close with a header which crept past the post. And Cook went even closer to grabbing an equaliser when Booth tipped his powerful header from Bobby Pointon’s cross onto the bar.