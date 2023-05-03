Their play-off confirmation also veered off track at Crewe after late drama for a third successive Bantams fixture.

After the lows of Gillingham, here was another painful blow following the highs of Saturday when Chris Long fired home a late penalty following Richie Smallwood’s foul on substitute David Amoo in the 11th-minute of stoppage-time.

Straight after the final whistle, Long confronted City manager Mark Hughes and the pair had to be separated amid ugly scenes..

Bradford City players are crestfallen after their late loss at Crewe. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Undone by the axis of Long and two-goal Daniel Agyei in the opening half, it had the makings of one of those fraught occasions that have sadly become all too commonplace amid City’s sojourns in the lower divisions in front of a big Bantams audience.

A total of 2,314 followers were deathly quiet at the interval.

A goal from you-know-who moments into the second half from the inimitable Andy Cook made them feel better about things.

As did the performance of teenage rookie Tom Booth.

Unconvincing all evening, Booth - in just his third professional game - was a source of hope for the visitors. He was badly exposed for the Bantams leveller and City grasped the gift when Jamie Walker restored parity.

Long had the last word and City face a nervy final-day at home to champions Leyton Orient to clinch their play-off place ahead of Mansfield Town.

With two stands full and resplendent with claret and amber, City colonised a fair portion of Gresty Road and the atmosphere was resemblent of a home fixture in West Yorkshire as opposed to South Cheshire, in truth.

The shrill of the referee’s whistle to signify the kick-off was the prelude to a cacophonous racket to drive on those in visiting colours.

Unfortunately, Crewe - in their final home fixture of 2022-23 - started to enjoy themselves after riding out the early noise and tempo from City. They looked a side who had won five of their previous six home matches.

Agyei’s fine opener would further dampen the ardour of those from the White Rose county.

Blessed with pace and directness, he looked the Alex player to watch. That was reinforced when he latched onto a probing ball down City’s right from Long.

Few centre-halves like to come up against speed and Agyei put on the afterburners to breeze past Sam Stubbs after cutting inside.

His confident finish past the onrushing Harry Lewis painted a pretty picture as far as Crewe were concerned. Less so for City, who struggled to get going after being winded by that moment.

On a bobbly pitch, Hughes’s side struggled to get their passing game together.

City needed something and it almost came when Smallwood’s free-kick found Crichlow, but the ball stuck under his feet and he couldn’t provide an encore to Northampton. Connor O’Riordan cleared.

Joel Tabiner shot at Lewis after a fluid Crewe counter before City finally posted a threat on the goal of Booth.

Scott Banks cut inside and his angled low shot almost embarrassed the teenager

Soon after, the Bantams were caught with their pants down their right - for a second time.

Long and Agyei again combined to deadly effect. The former accelerated past Brad Halliday and his low cross picked out Agyei, who couldn’t miss from a few yards out as he notched his 16th goal of the campaign in comfort.

City needed something badly on the restart. It mercifully arrived moments in.

Smallwood’s well-delivered corner was attacked by Cook and with his first opportunity after barely having a sniff in the first period, he did what all players with 30 goals to their name do in late season. He bludgeoned a firm header past Booth and there was never any doubt.

An orange flare was thrown onto the pitch in celebration and City had their charge back.

Banks soon beat his marker and saw his drive parried by Booth, who.soon had a horror moment as Crewe rocked.

The rookie was in no man’s land following Smallwood’s free-kick and Cook had the alertness to cushion a header into the path of Walker, who stirred the ball into the unguarded net.

A pocket of disorder followed as police confronted some away supporters in the Ice Cream Van Stand.

Agyei served notice he had not gone away from the evening with his curler flying narrowly over as Crewe tried to restore order themselves - reinforced when Lewis was equal to Lachlan Brook’s low shot.

The entertainment continued as Long’s screamer flashed inches wide. Cook's free-kick was straight at Booth at the other end before hearts were in City mouths when Baker-Richardson was presented with his chance of glory. There was despair thanks to Long.

Crewe Alexandra: Booth; Mellor, O'Riordan, McDonald, Williams (Adebisi 45); Thomas; Brook (Baker-Richardson 68), Tabiner (Amoo 90), Finnigan, Long; Agyei (Ainley 90). Substitutes unused: Richards, Offord, Colkett.

Bradford City: Lewis; Halliday, Crichlow, Stubbs, Ridehalgh, Gilliead, Smallwood; Banks, Walker (Derbyshire 90), Eisa (Osadebe 70); Cook. Substitutes unused: Doyle, Platt, East, Pereira, Clayton.

Referee: A Herczeg (County Durham).