GRANT McCANN admits Doncaster Rovers need to be more "resolute" away from home but he will never allow them to become defensive.

Just two of Doncaster's six League Two wins this season have come on their travels, albeit they have won two out of three away cup games.

The league record must improve for Rovers to get into a position more reflective of how McCann has seen performances in recent months, and a game against Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road on Saturday represents the next chance.

"We've won twice away in the league but we went to Hull and won, and Accrington in the FA Cup," stressed McCann. "We know we have to be better in the league away from home, of course we do.

"We have to be a bit more resolute in terms of our performance.

"Maybe I need to think about shutting up shop a little bit away from home but I've already thought about it, it'll never happen.

"We want to go after teams and if it gets us a result, so be it, but if not, at least we've given it a go.

"It (being defensive) is not the way I want to be and the people I've recruited or the people we've kept want to be.

"At Crewe we'll be going out on the front foot to hopefully implement our game on theirs.

"We know they're a good team we know what their strengths are but we want to make sure we work hard, we run, we fight and let's see if we can put a good result together."

Tom Anderson and Tommy Rowe are back in training after injury and so is Joe Olowu, although Rovers are being cautious over whether they use him at the weekend.

George Miller will see a knee specialist about his ongoing problem.

"It's a difficult one with George,” admitted McCann. “We thought we had him back two, three weeks ago but his knee's still giving him problems, little bits of fluid (on the knee) when he trains with any sort of intensity so he's going to see a knee specialist and hopefully he can get to the bottom of that problem.