Crewe v Bradford City: Graham Alexander has set Bantams up to replicate League Two play-off run
Since succeeding Mark Hughes in mid-November and losing his first two games in charge, Alexander oversaw a run of eight game unbeaten, six in League Two of which four were wins, to completely change their perspective heading into 2024.
Last year they reached the play-off semi-finals, doing so again is the bare minimum, with the journey continuing at Crewe Alexandra on New Year’s Day.
Bradford finished the year with a home goalless draw with runaway League Two leaders Stockport County on Friday night, in a game that only just went ahead after a pitch inspection.
Alexander, whose side sit 11th, said: “It was always going to be a battle.
"It was difficult for both sets of players with the quality moments when the mud was splashing up around your feet and trying to keep your balance.
“Both teams gave it a right good go and it was a game on tenterhooks all the way through.
“We had possibly the best chance of the game with Cooky’s strike and the keeper made a fantastic save.
“But it keeps the run going. It’s a clean sheet against a team who are top and we’ve had opportunities to potentially win it.
“We’ve shown it’s not just a one-off. We can go up against anybody and compete and look to win the game.
“We had to make a couple of changes with the injuries that we’ve got. But the players who have come in have given a great account of themselves.
“It was a great shift from the team in a difficult game, not just against the opposition but also the conditions.”