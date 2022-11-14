Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Where next for Manchester United star after claims he is being forced out of Old Trafford

The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV. When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”

Ronaldo said he did not respect boss Ten Hag, admitting: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in last month’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, leading to him being banished from the squad for the subsequent trip to Chelsea, although he then returned to the fold. Ronaldo, who was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, also hit out at former United team-mate Wayne Rooney over criticism the former had received for refusing to come on against Spurs.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player did not feature as the Red Devils won 2-1 at Fulham on Sunday, with Leeds United loanee Daniel James scoring for he Cottagers in that game.

Following Ronaldo’s explosive comments, here’s where the bookmakers think he could end up before the January transfer window closes.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club before February 3, 2023 (odds correct as of November 14, 11am)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon – 3/1

Chelsea – 4/1

Any MLS Club – 6/1

PSG – 12/1

Napoli – 12/1

Roma – 16/1

Man City – 16/1

Atletico Madrid – 25/1

Newcastle United – 25/1

Arsenal – 25/1