CRISTIANO RONALDO is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.

Last week, United had started a legal process against Ronaldo for breach of contract after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The interview saw the Red Devils explore the possibility of terminating Ronaldo's contract seven months early without paying any of the £16million he is predicted to earn by June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United felt Ronaldo had violated his terms of employment with his criticism of the club's US owners, manager Erik ten Hag, the club's facilities, his team-mates and former Red Devils players including Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left the club by mutual consent. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes just two days before Ronaldo kicks off Portugal's World Cup finals campaign against Ghana.

A statement from the Old Trafford club read: "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo released his own statement following the news, writing: 'Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.