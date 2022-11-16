The second part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan is set to air on Thursday evening.

Clips from the interview were released on Sunday evening with Ronaldo’s comments putting his Old Trafford future in question. The Portugal international was already eyeing the exit at Old Trafford and his public attack on the club’s hierarchy looks like the next stage in his attempts to engineer a move away.

A statement from Manchester United said the club would “consider its response after the full facts have been established”. Morgan said on his Twitter account on Wednesday that Ronaldo had done the interview “to set the record straight after six months of lies and smears”.

He gave the first part of the interview on Wednesday evening with the second part of the 90-minute discussion set for air on Thursday.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

How can I watch?

The interview will be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday evening on Talk TV. The channel is available on Sky 526, Virgin 606 and Freeview 237. It will also be available on YouTube on the Talk TV channel. The interview is set to begin from 8pm onwards.

What has Ronaldo said?

The Portugal international has discussed a wide range of topics on the interview, some of which have already been shared. He claimed he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United listens as manager Erik ten Hag gives instructions in the centre circle of the pitch prior to the second half starting during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of the 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored. When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”

Ronaldo said he did not respect boss Ten Hag, admitting: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo has claimed Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.

He said: “The Glazers, they don’t care about the club. I mean, professional sport, as you know, Manchester is a marketing club. They will get money from the marketing – the sport, it’s, they don’t really care, in my opinion."

He also addressed the the tragic death of his newborn son earlier this year, admitting it was “the most difficult moment” of his life. Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins earlier this year but while his daughter Bella survived, Angel died.

Ronaldo said on Piers Morgan Uncensored: “Probably the worst moments that I passed through my life, since my father died, when you have a kid that you expect that everything will be normal, and you have that problem, it’s… it’s hard, you know, as a human being.

“Georgina, we had quite difficult moments because we don’t understand why it happened to us. It was difficult to be honest, was very, very difficult to understand what’s going on, in that period of our life.

“As you know, football carries on, so fast, many competitions, football doesn’t stop. We had many, many competitions. And that moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have had in my life. Me and my family, especially Gio, that was tough.”

What else will he say?

Ronaldo is also set to talk about Lionel Messi in his interview with Piers Morgan. Other revelations are expected but it remains unclear what else Ronaldo might address when the interview is aired.

How have Man United responded?

The club have announced a statement in light of the interview, saying: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.