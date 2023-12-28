ROTHERHAM UNITED match-winner Cohen Bramall has a firm message to all those casting doubt upon the Millers’ prospects of Championship survival – ‘carry on, it’s just the way we like it.’

A succession of Rotherham managers from the likes of Ronnie Moore, Steve Evans and Neil Warnock to Paul Warne, Matt Taylor and current incumbent Leam Richardson have had to contend with that particular backdrop over the years, not to mention the club’s fanbase during their time in the second tier.

This season is no different and while Richardson may only be a few weeks into the job, he already knows the script as do his players.

The Millers’ Championship obituaries were being busily penned by many ahead of Boxing Day’s home game with an in-form Middlesbrough side with designs on the play-offs.

Rotherham United defender Cohen Bramall, who scored the only goal of the game in the surprise Boxing Day win over Middlesbrough.

Despite being second best on an afternoon when Boro mustered 19 goal attempts, boasted 71 per cent possession and hit the woodwork twice, the Millers drew upon their reservoirs of character and produced a famous win.

An effort intended as a cross from Bramall flew over Boro keeper Tom Glover on 72 minutes for the only goal of the game as basement club Rotherham drew level on points with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday after their first victory in 12 matches since October 25.

It also delivered a swipe to their critics, not for the first time.

Bramall, part of a Millers side who retained their second-tier status last term after a late-season home triumph over Boro, said: "It adds fuel to the fire when people write us off. It gives us that extra boost.

"People wrote us off last year. We did really well to stay up and I am 100 per cent confident that we can do it again.

"There’s over 20 games to play and that win was huge for us against a top side - and we have got them again in three weeks time. I think we’ll be fine personally."

United face more play-off chasing north-east visitors in Sunderland on Friday evening.Given events on Boxing Day, another home game - 14 of their 16 points so far this term have arrived at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - appears timely.

"Building off this win, it will allow us to get some momentum going. It’s exactly that," Bramall added

"We are a different animal at home. I think everyone knows that.