Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic hopes that Luka Modric will be part of his squad for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

The 37-year-old 2018 Ballon D’or winner has played a key role for the 2018 finalists and Saturday’s third-place play-off against Morocco is set to be his final World Cup appearance.

However, Dalic hopes that when Euro 2024 in Germany roles around that the Real Madrid midfielder will decide to keep playing for his nation.

“I hope that he will be with us,” he replied when asked about Modric’s chances of continuing his international career until the next major tournament.

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric attends a training session at Al Erssal Training Site 3 in Doha on December 16, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup third place football match between Croatia and Morocco. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m looking forward to that and I think it is quite certain that he will be but Luka Modric will decide personally as well how he feels. Knowing how he feels about football and the Croatia national team, I’m quite sure he will, but it is his decision only.”

Dalic may opt to rest some of his star players on Saturday after a World Cup campaign that has comprised two periods of extra time and penalties.

"For us, this is a major final, a major match and a fight for a medal,” added Dalic.

“We have a lot of respect for the Moroccan team, who achieved a lot at this tournament and are a true surprise.

“They are of the same mindset, it is a huge match for them as well, they are coming with a strong line-up and we are not thinking about what the rivals is saying because we are well aware they are fighting for the same place and for both it is a huge match.

“Morocco resembles us from four years ago, no-one expected them to go so far. They have deserved to be where they are, they have matured and developed and went to a higher level with every game. They have grown into a team that are full of energy and self-motivated.

“They are definitely the most pleasant and biggest surprise from this World Cup, speaking of teams who could have done better – Spain, Germany, Netherlands, England – Italy did not even qualify. This is a specific World Cup where a third-place play-off is played by two nations who were not favourites.”

When is the third-place play-off?

The penultimate game of the Qatar World Cup will kick-off at 3pm at the Khalifa International Stadium.

How can I watch?

