Crystal Palace look to win race for Huddersfield Town star, Brentford target could make shock decision

The Terriers head into the game on a sensational 15-match unbeaten run, and will look to extend their fine form and boost their chances of promotion back to the top tier.
Last time out, Carlos Corberan's side stunned league leaders Fulham with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage, which saw them bolster their position within the play-off places.
When Huddersfield last faced Cardiff, back in November, a stoppage time goal for the Welsh side saw them claim a 2-1 win, and the Terriers will be out for revenge on home turf.
Speaking after his side's win against Fulham, Corberan said: "For me the result was the consequence of a high level of personality from the players. To come to this stadium and to achieve three points you can only do this with a lot of personality.
“Against teams like them you have to attack perfectly, and then defend perfectly. The mentality shown by the team was key.
“I put this win in context, we are playing against the best team in the league and away from home – so you can’t be more excited than that. But I get satisfaction from every win.
“Every player performed to a high level. In the first half, especially, we were very good and looked very balanced. And we got a result that the incredible effort deserved, that is the best thing.”
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, ahead of another busy midweek packed with fixtures: