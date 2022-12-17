Dan Barlaser breaks silence on Rotherham United future amid interest from Championship rivals Middlesbrough

Dan Barlaser says his focus is on turning Rotherham United’s form around amid reports he is being targeted by Middlesbrough.

The Millers midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is one of five players who have been offered a new deal in South Yorkshire. Championship rivals Boro have emerged as leading contenders to sign the 25-year-old from Gateshead.

However, Barlaser says he is not worrying about his future after back-to-back defeats for the Millers since the resumption of the second-tier season. Rotherham lost 3-0 at West Brom on Saturday after returning from their World Cup break with a 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City.

"We have got many months until the end of the season. I need to speak with the Mrs as well as she is the boss,” Barlaser told BBC Radio Sheffield when questioned about his Rotherham future.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser (left) and Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

"I have said it before, I don't really think about that until later on. I just focus on trying to play well for Rotherham and trying to get wins. We will see. If the deal is right, I will have a good think about it."

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom, Millers boss Matt Taylor said none of the players offered new deals had responded.

