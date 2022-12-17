Dan Barlaser breaks silence on Rotherham United future amid interest from Championship rivals Middlesbrough

The Millers midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is one of five players who have been offered a new deal in South Yorkshire. Championship rivals Boro have emerged as leading contenders to sign the 25-year-old from Gateshead.
However, Barlaser says he is not worrying about his future after back-to-back defeats for the Millers since the resumption of the second-tier season. Rotherham lost 3-0 at West Brom on Saturday after returning from their World Cup break with a 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City.
"We have got many months until the end of the season. I need to speak with the Mrs as well as she is the boss,” Barlaser told BBC Radio Sheffield when questioned about his Rotherham future.
"I have said it before, I don't really think about that until later on. I just focus on trying to play well for Rotherham and trying to get wins. We will see. If the deal is right, I will have a good think about it."
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom, Millers boss Matt Taylor said none of the players offered new deals had responded.
He said: “No-one has said yes or no right now. But we are working as hard as we possibly can and putting our best in front of these players and I’m sure we will get some sort of clarity in the next few weeks.”