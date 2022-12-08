Dan Barlaser to Middlesbrough FC? Here's what Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor had to say

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor says he is relaxed about speculation linking key midfielder Dan Barlaser with a move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough - and has stressed he knows of no direct interest in the player from the club.

Reports suggest that the Teessiders will make a move to north-easterner Barlaser, whose current deal expires next summer, in the January window.

Barlaser's contractual situation has put a number of second-tier sides on alert, with Boro said to be at the front of the queue.

Taylor views the reports as pure speculation with the club remaining in discussions with the 25-year-old over a new deal.

Dan Barlaser. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Taylor said: "Dan has been a good player for this football club for a while now and one of our better performers since I have come in terms of what he has produced.

"He has been a stand-out. I'd expect him to have interest as his performances have warranted that.

"But we feel he is one of the players we want to build a future with. We have been quite positive in terms of early discussions and hopefully they will continue.

"I don't know who has leaked a story or spoken about him. All I know is that when we get to January, he’ll still be under contract as one of our players.

"Anything with the rumour mill is false."

On whether he is aware of any specific interest, he continued: "Not to myself or head of recruitment in terms of players who are contracted and in our plans."It's fair to say there are discussions with players who players and clubs will see are not getting the game time they want and then they might be available for loans."

On the contractual front, Taylor says the Millers have offered new deals to five players.

Alongside Baralser, the influential duo Chiedozie Ogbene and Ben Wiles are all out of contract in June

Viktor Johansson and Wes Harding also see their deals expire.

The club are understood to have a 12-month clause they can trigger in the contract of Wiles.

Taylor continued: "We have offered five contracts out. Hopefully, they will be resolved in one way or the other by the January window. You don't want the contract to be open or looming going into that window."

The Millers have some illness issues ahead of Saturday's return to business against visiting Bristol City.

One player definitely confirmed as being unavailable is Peter Kioso (ankle), likely to be unavailable until the New Year.

Taylor said: "All I can say is the majority are back and there's only Kioso who is out injured for the longer term that the rest. His ankle injury in the game against Luton is severe enough to keep him out until Christmas and possibly New Year, depending on how his recovery goes.

