Daniel Farke calls Leeds United's Georginio Rutter a 'role model' for winning fans over

On a day when Leeds United showed their ability to shrug off setbacks with a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town, manager Daniel Farke called Georginio Rutter a role model for winning around fans.

Crysencio Summerville and Dan James each scored twice in a storming first half which buried memories of Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.

Both were substituted in the second period as was Rutter, who got as big an ovation from a crowd who have sensed he needs their support and given it gladly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His £35m January signing was one of last season’s worst, the now-20-year-old unable to settle or even score. He has only notched twice this term, but Elland Road is willing him to succeed.

"He's had a difficult start to life here and there was some criticism," acknowledged Farke. "It's important how you react.

"Our supporters have a really fine feeling for if a player is working his socks off. If a player is willing to improve our supporters are also willing to give his reward.

"Georgie can be a role model for how to win the supporters back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke was delighted his team has still not lost consecutive games under him, saying: "You can have a brilliant run of 20 wins but if there's one poor half or one poor result, it's always difficult to show a reaction.”

GOOD DAYS: Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring Leeds United's fourth goal against Huddersfield Town with Georginio Rutter

Summerville scored twice in the first half and made both James' goals after the pair were rested to the bench at Stoke.

"In terms of end product he has improved a lot from the start of the season," said Farke. "It's necessary for a young player to add goals and assists.

"We are always bringing him into situations in training where he has to finish or find the finishing pass under pressure. He's definitely in a good way but it's about consistency."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke believes both wingers can start more consistently after injury-disrupted starts to life under him.