That’s the view of a seasoned Championship operator in Daniel Farke following a derby day when his upwardly-mobile team were pegged back by a Huddersfield Town side who showed all the qualities that you require in a relegation fight.

Despite playing the entire second half when 10 men following the dismissal of captain Jonathan Hogg shortly before half-time, Town showed the requisite application, character and togetherness to become the first side to prevent Leeds from taking three points so far in 2024.

Chasing a club record tenth straight league win, Leeds had to settle for a point with Patrick Bamford’s goal midway through the second period cancelling out an opener ahead of the interval from fit-again defender Michal Helik, who netted his ninth goal of the campaign.

It was just reward for Huddersfield, who impressed in Andre Breitenreiter’s first home match in charge.For Leeds, there was food for thought after the highs against Leicester City on a day when rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton both won. They are now third.

Farke, whose side host Stoke City on Tuesday evening, said: “From the 35 games we have played, 25 have been played like this and on many occasions, we have won such a game.

"That’s football. Sometimes, you have to accept the quality of the opponent or the mentality or fighting spirit and sometimes have to accept you don’t have the best day.

"On normal days, we would have scored out of these situations and everyone would have spoken about a hard-fought, tight win. But we must accept a draw.

"Going forward, we expect we will have (more) games like this. I’ve no complaints and we’ve proved in recent weeks we are more than capable of winning such games. But it’s no guarantee.

"You have to grind out results. We have done magnificently in recent weeks and we will keep going and let the table take care of itself.

"We can’t influence any other results and we want to win as many points as possible and then we will see where we finish.”

Results elsewhere went against Town, but their overall performance suggested that they stay away from trouble at the wrong end of the table if they replicate Saturday’s display.

Breitenreiter commented: “This game was different to last week and the situation was, but it worked.

"When you play against such a good team with belief and conviction, it needs high discipline. It does not depend on one or two players, but the whole team.

"The mentality was really important and it needs to be in such a situation. We are two games unbeaten, but we need more games like this.

"It was fantastic and I had a warm welcome. The atmosphere, the emotions and the fans was fantastic and it helped the boys a lot and we were all together, the whole club. We have to stay together.”