Daniel Farke shares accolade with Leeds United fans as Championship's monthly awards are announced
Most managers are uncomfortable receiving the award and last month Farke was quite forceful in saying how pointless he thought individual accolades were in football when his forward Crysencio Summerville was chosen for the player’s award for October.
In spite of that, 10 points from a possible 12 last month to keep Leeds firmly in the promotion race landed Farke with a potentially awkward acceptance speech.
Farke laughed it off by saying "I'm only a big fan if I win individual awards!" but then made the point many managers do that this one is nothing of the sort.
"In football it's all about the team and if there is an individual award I'm definitely grateful and thankful to achieve something like this but I never take it personally," argued the German.
"I accept it in the name of the group.
"If you win the manager of the month it's a great recognition for the whole coaching staff, all the players, but also the supporters, the whole group.
"Let's be honest, if you win such an award it just simply means you are the team, the group, the club of the month because you've done probably the best in the whole league as a club, as a group.
"Yes, you play a little part as manager but it's even more the coaching staff, the players, the supporters, our key people.
"If you win an award it's a nice recognition that we've done something right and for that it's also a great honour.
"Manager of the season would be even better but I've won the title before without being named manager of the season and they're even bigger things to win.
"Nevertheless I'm grateful and happy that we can celebrate this as a group."
Hull City’s Jaden Philogene and Huddersfield Town centre-back Michal Helik, were beaten to the players’ award by Blackburn Rovers midfielder Sammie Szmodics, who found the net six times in four matches.
Former Halifax Town manager Pete Wild, now at Barrow, picked up the League Two award.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.