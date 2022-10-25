Daniel Mandroiu nets only goal as Barnsley are beaten by Lincoln City

The midfielder struck on the stroke of half-time, condemning the Tykes to a third League One defeat in four games.

The visitors were denied an opener in the ninth minute when a long throw from goalkeeper Carl Rushworth sent Jack Diamond in behind the Barnsley defence, but the forward’s effort struck a post.

Barnsley’s best chance of the first half came eight minutes before the break when a spin from Herbie Kane provided space to shoot on the edge of the box, but his effort was off target.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The Imps took the lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Diamond found Mandroiu in behind the Reds’ backline and he comfortably slotted past Brad Collins into the bottom corner. Ben House came inches away from adding a second for his side in the 84th minute after being slid through by substitute Charles Vernam, but with only the keeper to beat he fired narrowly wide.

Elsewhere in League One, Ipswich Town made it five wins in six League One matches after Freddie Ladapo completed a brace to secure a 3-2 win away at Port Vale. Ladapo’s first goal of the night was added to by Cameron Humphreys and although Vale fought back to equalise through Gavin Massey and Nathan Smith, it was the Ipswich striker who had the final say to leave his side two points behind leaders Plymouth.

Barnsley: Collins, Cundy (Aitchison 75), Andersen, Kitching, Edwards, Kane (Phillips 65), Benson (Jalo 89), Cadden (Larkeche 88), Cole, Norwood, Martin. Unused substitutes: Walton, Moon, Connell.

Lincoln City: Rushworth, O'Connor, Walsh, Poole, Eyoma, Virtue, Sanders (Sorensen 83), Roughan, Mandroiu (Vernam 83), House, Diamond (Garrick 69). Unused substitutes: Wright, Jackson, Robson, Draper.

