Daniel Stendel rules himself out of contention as Barnsley FC head coach search extends into a second full month

DANIEL Stendel has ruled himself out of contention for the vacant job at Barnsley - whose search for a new head coach has extended into a second full month.

Late last week, the 50-year-old was understood to be among the leading candidates for the vacant position and held talks about coming back to his old club for a second spell in charge.

But despite positive discussions, he is understood to have had second thoughts about returning to Yorkshire over the weekend and has instead elected to sign a new deal with Hannover second team in his native Germany.

He has extended his contract with the club for three more years.

Former Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel, who has ruled out of contention regarding a potential Reds return. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

On signing a new deal at Hannover, Stendel, who led Barnsley to automatic promotion to the Championship during a memorable 2018-19 campaign, said: "I am very satisfied with the past two years.

"I enjoy coming to the academy every day and am pleased that the collaboration will continue. I am still very keen to help shape the development of the academy."

The move is the latest twist in what is becoming an increasingly drawn-out saga to replace Neill Collins, who was sacked on April 22 with one game of the regular season to go.

The Oakwell outfit had lined up a move for the Austrian-born head coach Dominik Thalhammer after identifying him as the man they wanted to replace Collins on a permanent basis.

Work permit issues scuppered the prospects of the 53-year-old, a former coach at Bruges and Ostende, taking over.

Several other contenders have also been linked with the post including Richie Wellens, who has since signed a new deal with Leyton Orient and former boss Michael Duff, appointed as head coach at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town early last week. He was spoken to by his old club, it’s understood.