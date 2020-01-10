Danny Cowley hoping for ‘good news’ on Huddersfield Town’s new additions

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley has revealed that the Terriers are close to bringing in a couple of much-needed new additions to boost their quest to climb the Championship table.

Cowley, whose side visit Barnsley in a crunch derby at the bottom end of the table tomorrow – where they will be backed by around 4,000 fans – is working overtime to try and augment a squad which he considers to be weak in several key areas.

The Town chief is keen to add some left-footed defenders alongside some new wing options, with Terence Kongolo, Isaac Mbenza and Adama Diakhaby among several players who are not in the club’s plans.

Cowley, speaking on Thursday afternoon, said: “I think we are close, certainly with one or two and we are really hoping to give some good news to Huddersfield Town supporters as quick as we can because I have been a supporter waiting on my edge of my seat for something to happen and then it does not quite.

“There are a couple of players we are close with and it would be disrespectful to mention the players and their clubs.

“We have worked very hard to get to this place and we are hoping to get them finalised.

“We know exactly the players and the positions where we want to bring them in and also the profile of the characters and it gives us great clarity.

“But there is also variables and we have to try and work through those.”

On the subject of interest in players who have been told they can leave, he added: “We are very early in the window and the majority of the work happens in the second half of the window and not the first half.

“We are in a place where we have agreement as a football club and with (some) players that the best thing would be to find them football elsewhere.

“We have had lots of phone calls from different clubs and it will be about the player, agent and us as a club sitting down and getting all the information in front of us and trying to make some intelligent decisions as to what the best move is going forward.”

Meanwhile, Cowley is expecting a stiff derby test tomorrow against a rejuvenated Barnsley.

On the second-from-bottom Reds, who are three places and seven points behind Town, he said: “We know Barnsley are in a really good moment. They have had a good period, probably their best in the season.

“They are playing with a renewed energy and are pressing very aggressively. And they are playing purposely when in possession.”