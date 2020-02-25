Danny Cowley wants Huddersfield Town to produce the same again after brilliant win

Danny Cowley watched the best 90-minute performance of his time as Huddersfield Town manager and immediately asked for the same again.

The Terriers' attacking play was outstanding against Bristol City and a 2-1 win, secured with Chris Willock's first goal for the club and a Karlan Grant penalty, flattered the hosts, who made the scoreline more respectable with an 89th-minute goal.

The quality of some of the football from Emile Smith Rowe and Lewis O'Brien in particular was exquisite.

“We're pleased with the result, pleased that we were able to perform in a good way for our supporters,” commented manager Cowley afterwards. “It's been a challenging week.

“We felt since Brentford at home (in mid-January) that we've been performing well and started to get an identity and a way of playing with and against the ball but I don't think we've been able to sustain it over a 90-minute period or put the two parts together. We did that better tonight, started the game well and probably should have taken one of the early chances we had but it was a great goal from Chris Willock, real individual quality.

“We didn't anticipate Bristol playing a back three so we had to change our gameplan and press in a front three and that was new to our players, so credit particularly to our attacking players for taking that information on board.

“They allowed us to get on the front foot and play the game in their half.

“We expected a response but we always felt in control and the second goal was a well-taken penalty from Karlan. If we're critical of ourselves, we should have found a third goal and maybe a fourth and fifth.”

Huddersfield, who moved above Middlesbrough and Stoke City in the Championship relegation race have another home game on Saturday, when they entertain Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic.

Cowley will be expecting the same quality of performance again.

“We looked a good team but to be a good team, you have to do it consistently,” he pointed out. “Now the challenge for us is to do it game in, game out.”