Danny Rohl remains strong candidate for next Sheffield Wednesday manager as possible alternatives rule themselves out

Lee Bullen and Oscar Garcia have ruled themselves out of the running for the Sheffield Wednesday manager's job, which looks increasingly likely to go to Danny Rohl.

As a former player and three-time former caretaker manager, Bullen is a fan favourite at Hillsborough.

He branched out into full-time management with Ayr United in January, leading the Honest Men to second in last season's Scottish Championship, only to lose out to Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

So it is no surprise he has been linked with the vacancy left by Xisco Munoz's sacking, but he insists he has no interest.

"There’s no truth in it," he said. "I’m comfortable here, I’m happy here. I’ve had zero contact so there is nothing happening there.

"I’m just preparing and looking forward to going back to an old haunt of mine at East End Park a week on Saturday."

Like Rohl, Garcia was believed to have been considered as Darren Moore's replacement in the summer, only for the Owls to opt for Munoz instead. Like his compatriot, Garcia is a former Watford manager, and also had a spell with Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Garcia is in demand elsewhere and focused on that, with Bordeaux one of two clubs thought to be interested.

NOT INTERESTED: Ayr United manager Lee Bullen

Stevenage's ex-Leeds United and Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has also ruled himself out.

Rohl is only 34 and has yet to manage at senior level but has coached at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and with Germany. With those impressive names on his CV, he is thought to be chairman Dejphon Chansiri’s leading candidate.

Bradford City are not yet at the stage of shortlisting candidates for their managerial vacancy, making Tuesday's Football League Trophy game at Grimsby Town an inconvenience they could do without.

Caretaker Kevin McDonald had a winning start at home to Swindon Town on Saturday and will take up the reins again as the club sift through applications expected to include former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley.