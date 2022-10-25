Danny Schofield delighted with Doncaster Rovers performance against Stevenage but insists result comes first

Rovers dominated the ball and created plenty of chances, even if they only put two on target.

That, combined with switching off defensively when Jordan Roberts got on the end of a first-half cross, allowed Steve Evans's Stevenage to take the points.

"I thought we were the better team, I just think the final pass, the final action, that 'finish phase' let us down but I've got to praise the players," commented Schofield, who was taking charge of his second game on only his fifth day as head coach.

MIXED FEELINGS: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield

"The level they've played at the messages they've taken on board, credit to them for doing it really quickly and implementing it against a team at the tp of the division.

"We can perform better in my opinion. At the end of the day we've lost the game and we need to focus on the areas we can improve."

Asked if his pleasure with the performance outweighed his unhappiness with the result, Schofield denied that was the case.

"I'm a process-driven person but I'm also a winner," he said. "I want the end product to be a win.

"I now it's early days in my tenure but I think when I watch the game back, I'll be really pleased.

"The performance is definitely positive but it's overshadowed by the result.

"The overall structure was there. I saw the way I want the team to play football but we need to be ruthless in those moments. That's where the big players step up.

"Fundamentally we competed for first and second balls which we knew Stevenage were really strong at and that was excellent throughout.

