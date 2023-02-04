Danny Schofield makes claim about Doncaster Rovers' January transfer business

Danny Schofield hailed a “pretty positive” transfer window for Doncaster Rovers as they aim to get their play-off bid back on track against Hartlepool United.

Rovers lost ground in the race for the top seven last weekend as they were beaten 4-1 at Mansfield Town.

Doncaster are five points adrift the play-off spots and last month signed Todd Miller, James Brown, Ben Nelson and Charlie Lakin on loan while Caolan Lavery joined on a permanent deal from Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s been pretty positive. We’ve brought players in different positions and with different attributes,” said Schofield of Doncaster’s January business.

Danny Schofield, manager of Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I think we saw that against Mansfield with the players that came onto the pitch and what they could offer. I’m sure they’ll only develop from that and improve us.

“I think it’s more competitive for places now. Bringing players into the group adds more competition and pushes the players we currently have. That’s something I wanted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster sit 15th in a congested table and Schofield admits his side need to be more consistent if they are to be in the play-off picture come May.

He said: “It is a focus and aim of ours to finish as high as we can. You always want to finish in that play-off area. Results have been inconsistent - I think it’s won five, drawn one, lost six since I’ve been here.

"The results haven’t been there but there’s been a lot of positives in performances and we have to keep working hard to improve in areas we’re a little bit short on.”

Tommy Rowe could make his return this weekend after missing the last five games through injury. The midfielder has been hampered by injury problems for much of the season, playing just 10 games in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad