Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers pressing on with their need for more speed and physicality next season

Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers' plans to add more physicality, speed and goal threat to the team are well under way.

Rovers' League Two campaign still has two matches to run – a final home games against Colchester United on Saturday, then a trip to Walsall nine days later.

The only faintly redeeming feature about their season petering out as it has with one win in 14 is that as the likes of Bradford City wait to see what division they will be in and Harrogate Town only secured their status on Tuesday, Doncaster have been able to plan for a League Two promotion push for a long time.

"The football plan is to strengthen the squad in key areas and we've identified what we want to do," said Schofield. "The initial part of my tenure we were competitive, we were creating chances – we weren't winning every game but we were in the game – and the results were balance. It was trying to improve that at that moment in time but unfortunately we weren't able to do that.

REVAMP: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield

"It's about improving the squad as a whole, I'm not just saying it was one key area, it's going to be a number of areas of the pitch.

"It's to make us more physically competititve, it's to make us more attacking, add speed into the team. These are areas I feel we've lacked.

"We're well along the line in terms of that in terms of strengthening areas of the squad and the areas we need to add to. It's an ongoing process.

"A lot of teams identify the same players, the ones without a contract and the ones who are available but we've started the work really early, we're not waiting for the season to finish.

"There's contacts, discussions.

"It's selling this vision to players as well and recruiting the right person as well as the right player to be part of that is very important."

Schofield's own involvement next season must be in doubt after recent form but his role as coach in a set up which has James Coppinger as head of football operations means he is only one part of the committee which oversees recruitment.