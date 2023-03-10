Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers salvage operation hangs on consistency and creativity

Consistency and creativity are the keys if Doncaster Rovers are to salvage their season, according to coach Danny Schofield.

FRUSTRATION: Coach Danny Schofield has seen what Doncaster Rovers are capable of - but not often enough

Rovers have taken one point from four matches and not scored in any of them, leaving them six places and nine points outside the League Two play-off places.

Whether they get the chance to put that right at home to Wimbledon on Saturday will hang on overnight temperatures but Rovers will be be keen to get back on the horse after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at home to Harrogate Town.

This sequence comes on the back of Schofield's first run of three consecutive wins as coach.

“We’ve seen ourselves drift away in terms of the distance between ourselves and the play-off positions," admitted the coach.

“We have 12 games left and the season is far from over so it’s victories we need. We need to perform to a level that allows us to win games and get points on the board if we have any hopes of salvaging what is left of the season.

“It’s the consistency word that keeps arising – and probably more from my mouth than anybody else’s. I’ve seen lots of positive play over a period of time which give me optimism and confidence the players here can perform to a really good level. It’s just about getting them doing it on a more consistent basis.

“Confidence suffers sometimes when you’re not scoring goals.

"In the last three games we’ve not created as many opportunities as we’d have liked and which allow us to win a football game. Previous to that I really felt chances were being created – the first half at Sutton really stands out more than any other. We lost but chance creation was high.

“Over the last three games it’s been a concern of mine.”