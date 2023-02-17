ON THE longest winning streak of his fledgling senior coaching career, Danny Schofield says the key to Doncaster Rovers’ consistency is always striving to be better.

Rovers have won three matches on the trot this month, a first for Schofield, who started out as a head coach with Huddersfield Town at the start of the season and – after being sacked – joined Doncaster in October.

A trip to Sutton United, one place below them in the table, tomorrow offers the chance for four consecutive victories for the first time since December 2020, and the chance to further their play-off chances.

Asked how his side can maintain their consistency, Schofield replied: "I think it's just continuing to strive for improvement. We've had a good run the last three games but we've got to try and be better all the time.

STRIVING: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield

"We reviewed the game on Thursday, we reviewed the defence side and the attack side and there's always things you can improve, we always try and be better every single game – win, lose or draw.

"You need a belief as well in what we're trying to do so we're really trying to get players to not just buy into it because it's what I say I want us to do, it's them trying to own it and take it to another level.

"I certainly don't have all the ideas and the players are on the pitch, they've got to make the decisions within that structure of how we want to play so it's up to them to take it to levels which could be endless. Hopefully that produces consistency, because that's what we're looking to get."

Better luck with injuries helps too, and Rovers have no fresh problems in that regard but the potential for players to return at Gander Green.

"(Harrison Biggins) has been on the training pitch the last couple of days with the physios and the S&C (strength and conditioning coach)," revealed Schofield. "We'll have a look at him on Friday but he's touch and go.

"Adam Long's joined back in with the group. He did an intense session with the lads who needed a little bit more so he will be available for selection.

