Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers are taking their time in the transfer window as they await news on whether Jon Taylor needs another operation, and how long Tommy Rowe could be out for.

But Schofield says Rovers’ structure allows him to focus on coaching without excluding him from recruitment plans.

Clubs have until 11pm on January 31 to buy, sell and loan players for the second half of the season. Whilst some have already started, Rovers are yet to lodge or receive a bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they need will partly be influenced by the news on Rowe and moreso winger Taylor, who has made four league starts since March 2021 and lasted just 16 minutes of his first game since mid-September before injuring his knee at Tranmere Rovers.

PATIENCE: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had an MRI scan on Wednesday to decide if he needs surgery.

Schofield sounded more hopeful on versatile 34-year-old Rowe, who suffered back trouble after his first two appearances for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's got a consultation on Thursday to see if he needs further treatment," explained Schofield. "I'm hoping we can get him on the pitch middle to end of January."

Recruitment is still being discussed but Schofield says the management have a clear idea of what he is looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Discussions are still ongoing in terms of the players we've identified, the type and profile," he said. “There's still plenty of time.

"If the communication's right between the head coach and the club we can identify the right targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(There's been) no official bids. We've got targets but nothing has gone in.

"(Director of football) James Coppinger, Michael Cairney, the head of recruitment, and his scouting team are always on the training pitch watching my sessions, always in the meetings listening to the messages I'm giving. They understand the profile of players I require.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have discussions highlighting players, we'll do extensive research, then we have communication with the board.

"Because we've got people who are very good at their roles it allows me to focus on coaching but also be involved in that."

Advertisement Hide Ad