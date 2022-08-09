Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield went into the game on the back of two defeats to start the new Championship season, but found themselves 3-0 down after half an hour through goals from Troy Parrott and carbon-copy strikes from Ali McCann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Potts’s deflected strike shortly after the break made it 4-0 before Jordan Rhodes gave home fans something to cheer with a consolation midway through the second half.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Schofield (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

Schofield, elevated to head coach in the summer following Carlos Corberan’s sudden departure, is yet to savour victory with the Terriers booed off the field at half-time and full-time.

"Very difficult evening, very frustrating, a very poor performance,” was Schofield’s assessment.

"We haven’t started any game this season the way we wanted; individual duals are being lost, we’re not winning the first ball.

"It’s very frustrating. The supporters want to see good performances and at the moment the performances haven’t warranted that.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott (right) celebrates his goal with Ryan Ledson in the win over Huddersfield Town (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

“Every game is important, it’s just as important and upsetting losing this game as it would be a league game.”

Huddersfield welcome Stoke City to the John Smith’s Stadium in the league on Saturday with the pressure already building on the novice manager.

“I knew stepping into the role it wasn’t going to be easy, I knew that. We need to continue working hard,” he said.

"It’s difficult to take positives out of this game so early on, there were positives in the first two games. We’ll look at the players capable of getting a result against Stoke.”

Contrastingly, Preston manager Ryan Lowe enjoyed a first win of the season after two goalless draws to start the league campaign.

Lowe said: “I thought they were fantastic, everything we asked of them they did. We asked for a bit of ruthlessness and we got that.