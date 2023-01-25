Danny Schofield's message to Doncaster Rovers players whose deals expire in June - or otherwise

DONCASTER ROVERS' season remains in the melting pot - as does the future of a number of players.

Despite a thoroughly inconsistent campaign, Rovers still have a fighting chance of finishing in the League Two play-off positions come late spring if they get their act together.

For manager Danny Schofield, 'fighting' is the operative word for additional reasons as well as players battle for new deals - or potentially put themselves in the shop window to alert other clubs.

The number of contracted players whose deals expire in the summer is in double figures.

Danny Schofield.

Tom Anderson, Jonathan Mitchell, Joseph Olowu, Ro-Shaun Williams and Charlie Seaman are among those whose contracts end alongside the likes of Kieran Agard, Ollie Younger, Aidan Barlow and Liam Ravenhill.

For those players whose deals don't end, it is about establishing themselves as part of Schofield's plans going forward.

The Rovers boss, whose side visit Mansfield on Saturday, said: "Players don't usually sign contracts probably longer than three years at most levels really now - and not just the lower-leagues.

"The players have always got to be competing with their performances and always got to be fighting. I think that's generally the case.

"You want players in your football club who aren't playing to the best of their ability because they are out of contract. It's about giving everything in every single game.

"Obviously, the players will have it in their minds - the ones out of contract. They have just got to take every game as it comes and perform to the best of their abilities."

Rovers, who have seen a loan deal to sign Peterborough left-back Joe Tomlinson fall through, are targeting a box-to-box midfielder after bringing in Caolan Lavery.

After Saturday’s trip to face a play-off rival in Mansfield, Rovers face a run of three home fixtures in their next four matches.

Schofield’s side welcome Hartlepool United and Tranmere Rovers early next month before a trip to Swindon Town on February 11.