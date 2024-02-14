Darren Moore and the safest pairs of hands in Football Management

Moore had only been out of work for 15 days after being sacked by Huddersfield, and the new posting at Port Vale is the 49-year-old's fourth managerial position in the last four years. He was also in charge of Doncaster Rovers between 2019 and 2021.

In fact, as a player, Darren Moore was very familiar with Yorkshire’s football clubs, having played as a centre-back for Doncaster in his early days, plus Bradford City and Barnsley too.

While Moore is certainly seen as a safe pair of hands lower down the leagues, which football managers have proved themselves as the best person to bring in after a sacking in the Premier League?

Through analysing the data on each of the 159 sackings to have ever occurred in England’s top flight, SportsBoom.com have answered that very question.

There’s no safer bet than giving it to Sam Allardyce ‘til the end of the season. Big Sam has been brought in to replace a sacked manager in the Premier League a total of six times. The most recent club to call in Allardyce to steady the ship was Yorkshire’s own Leeds United.

All of Blackburn, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Brom and West Ham have also brought in Allardyce to save the day at some point.

Another popular man to call when your club needs someone who can bust a ghostly run of form is Roy Hodgson - who has been brought in to replace a sacked manager on five separate occasions.

However, the former England boss has never been brought in by a Yorkshire-based club, with Crystal Palace (twice), Fulham, Watford and West Brom Fulham, Watford and West Brom opting for Hodgson in the past.

All of Alan Pardew, Claudio Ranieri and Harry Redknapp are high on the list of people to call when a football club need to replace a sacked manager. Each of these 3 managers has been brought in as a safe pair of hands on four separate occasions.

Again, none of these names have ever been brought in to rescue a Yorkshire team in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, the likes of Ron Atkinson, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes are all popular managers to call up when there’s a managerial vacancy in the Premier League. Each of these men has replaced a sacked top-flight manager a total of three times.

The only manager from these names to be brought in by a Yorkshire side in the EPL was Ron Atkinson, who took over the vacant Sheffield Wednesday post way back in November 1997.

Furthermore, a total of eighteen more individuals have all replaced a sacked EPL manager on two occasions.