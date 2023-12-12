HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Darren Moore insists that he fully understands the frustrations of home supporters - who booed his side at half time and at the final whistle in his side’s bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss to Preston.

After an underwhelming weekend performance against Bristol City, Town passed up the opportunity of getting back onside with fans on a difficult night for everyone concerned.

Moore admitted to being ‘angry, disappointed and frustrated’ by his side’s display, with Town looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone - which they could enter into on Wednesday night if results go against them.

Moore, who has won just twice in his 14 matches at the helm thus far, said: “The fans made their feelings clear - rightly so as there had been some hope in terms of where things were going in recent weeks.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore.

"I can understand the disappointment, rightly so. In terms of me looking at other results, that doesn’t really affect me as I have always been one to look at Huddersfield Town. The results what happen tomorrow will happen.

"What we have to do is focus on here. I think there’s enough going on here for us not to be looking at other results approaching the halfway point of the season."

The Town chief, who made three interval changes, continued: “I am angry, disappointed and frustrated as we pride ourselves on performance. Without the performance, you can’t win games. The performance wasn’t there, so you cannot expect to win games.

"I am honest on reflection and it’s the most animated you have probably seen me in trying to keep the team in the game and on the front foot. I felt I could have made those changes with 20 minutes on the clock.

"That tells you exactly where we were at.

"I need to look at one or two little bits and pieces to reflect for the weekend.

"It was a disappointing performance and in four days, we have another game to get this performance out of our system.

"We’ll see the wrongs that we can put right and learn as a group.

"It serves as a reminder of the work that needs to be done.”

Preston outclassed Town in the first half in particular and took the lead through an early Alan Browne header.

Will Keane added a second on 39 minutes with Danny Ward's clinical header and first goal of the season early in the second half from Matty Pearson's cross giving Town an inkling of hope early in the second period.

In keeping with Town’s injury-hit campaign, Pearson - who had set up Ward’s goal - signalled to the bench that he couldn’t continue with an injury problem.

Soon after, Ben Whiteman wrapped it up for North End.

On Pearson, Moore added: “It’s too early to say as I don’t want to say anything if it’s not the case. Let’s just wait and see in the week and see where Matty P is once the medical team see where he’s at.”

Preston ended their own tough run with a much-needed victory, although North End manager Ryan Lowe did come out in support of Moore afterwards.

He said: “Huddersfield have got some good players and you can see that they are well organised. I know it is not going quite well for Darren at the moment, but he’s a fighter and warrior and has an execution of a game plan which he’ll stick to.