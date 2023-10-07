Darren Moore felt Huddersfield Town unlucky not to edge low-octane derby at Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore felt a late disallowed goal denied his Huddersfield Town team a derby win he felt they narrowly deserved on his return to Sheffield Wednesday.

Substitute Kian Harratt had the ball in the net in the 90th minute but the goal was chalked off for a foul by former Owl Tom Lees as he knocked the ball down.

It doomed the two sides to a 0-0 draw when both could have really done with a win.

"I would imagine for a neutral watching the game it wasn't a great game to watch," he said.

WARM RECEPTION: Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore

"I thought the game would settle down after 20, 25 minutes but it kind of kept up all the way through.

"What you got from the game was two teams committed to not giving anyone any space on the pitch to manouvre. The commitment was there by both teams.

"I just thought on the balance we shaded it with a couple of chances better than what they had at the time. I thought the goal had come in the 90th minute but I looked at the referee (Matt Donohue) with his arm up signalling.

"I've not seen it, so I don't know to what level the foul was but at the time it looked soft.

"The positives from the game is I thought we shaded the chances and certainly after the back of the performance in the week a clean sheet was really important for us."

Moore is still looking for his first win as Terriers manager, but this was about responding to his first defeat, a 4-1 midweek hammering at Birmingham City. He now has three points from four matches with Town.

"It was about keeping to the basics and I know the keeper and the back lads will take the plaudits for it but I thought it was right the way through the time.

"As the game wore on we had to keep the energy on the pitch so we utilised the subs with the aim to get the winner but the game played out into a no-score draw."

Moore got a warm reception from the Sheffield Wednesday fans having taken charge of a game at Hillsborough for the first time since they clinched their place in the League One play-off final after a dramatic semi-final second leg against Peterborough United.

Moore went on to beat Barnsley in the final, then leave after a dispute with chairman Dejphon Chansiri. His replacement, Xisco Munoz, was sacked on Wednesday evening after a winless start to the campaign.

"I'm thankful to them all for that warm reception, it was really, really nice to get the opportunity to say thank you to them all here," said Moore.

"I thank them all and we wish them well for the remainder of the season."