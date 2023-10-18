If Huddersfield Town are to have a good season, Darren Moore needs to work out how to get the best from Sorba Thomas.

The lack of a potent goalscorer has long been a problem for the Terriers.

In the last six seasons, only Danny Ward (14 in 2021-22) and Karlan Grant (19 in 2019-20) have scored double-figure league goals. Only the bottom three have fewer in this season's Championship.

It is not a problem Thomas is likely to solve directly – four Championship goals since joining in January 2021 suggests that. But when it comes to assists, the Wales international is one of the best at this level.

DIFFERENT ROLE: Sorba Thomas played as a "No 10" in Huddersfield Town's last game, at Sheffield Wednesday

He made eight in last season's Championship, when he split his time between Huddersfield and a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, 11 the previous campaign, when Town finished third in the table. So far this season only Ipswich Town's Leif Davis and Dan James of Leeds United have made more.

The question is where best to use him for the balance of the side. In 2021-22, most of his starts came at right wing-back, but current manager Darren Moore likes Tom Edwards – who gives more defensively – there, and used Thomas in the hole of his 3-4-1-2 formation at Sheffield Wednesday in the last game.

"Sorba's got wonderful technical ability, wonderful movement," explained Moore. "With him, Del (Burgzog) and Josh Koroma up there, they have the movement to cause problems.

"We got Tom Edwards going as well. It let us get Sorba higher up the pitch, instead of coming from those wide positions. He got into some wonderful positions it was just his final pass and he looked frustrated with himself.

"But it shows another area where Sorba can play."

Playing Thomas centrally cuts out much of his crossing from open play, although a couple of cute through-balls partially made up for it and his set-piece delivery – important with targets like Matty Pearson and Michal Helik to aim for – is not dependent on position.

A return to fitness for Ward – the sort of physical frontman Moore likes to have but has not so far at Huddersfield – will help too.