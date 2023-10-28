Darren Moore says hard work is the only way to dig himself out of trouble after a derby defeat he felt turned on Delano Burgzorg's failure to cancel out Leeds United's opener.

Just seven games after replacing Neil Warnock as Huddersfield Town manager, Moore is already under pressure with Terriers fans who chanted "You're getting sacked in the morning" as, for the second time in four days they lost after conceding four goals.

This time Michal Helik pulled one back to lose 4-1 but there was no disguising the anger of the home fans who have only seen one win under Moore.

"The game and the industry I've chosen to work in, I understand that," said the manager. "It's something that's prevalent now.

"The only way you change it is results, I get it.

"But one thing I've been assured of is not shirking responsibilities, not shirking the challenge. That's exactly how I'll respond.

"I knew coming to the club the responsibilities I've got but it's a wonderful challenge at a fantastic football club in a great league and we'll continue to work extremely hard for it. That's the only way it changes, that's the only way I know is by working hard, keeping that belief and trusting the process.

"I take full responsibility from where the team's at.

UNDER PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore

"We need to and must do better."

He felt Huddersfield might have had a chance of turning Saturday's result had Burgzorg taken his chance when played through by Sorba Thomas shortly after Dan James opened the scoring, but Ethan Ampadu was able to get a block in.

"It's a disappointing afternoon and it's probably capped off what's been a bad week for us results-wise and in terms of the performance," reflected Moore.

"I just felt the pivotal moment in the game was they went 1-0 up and we had a chance, an opportunity we probably felt we could have capitalised on that situation and it might have been a different game.

"After that moment Leeds got two quickfire goals and the game got away from us.

"We got into some wonderful threatening areas up the pitch (after the opener), we just felt when we got the balls in and around the Leeds United area we just chose the wrong pass. We had what we felt was a glorious chance to get back into the game and that just didn't happen.

"The two quickfire goals from Leeds just took the game away from us.

"We know what a threatening team they are, certainly here (at Elland Road) but we need to do better in certain situations and the game just got away from us.

"I made a couple of changes at half-time just to solidify the team but the game just petered out in the second half for us."

In truth, Leeds are so good on the counter-attack, and particularly on Saturday, it was always going to be hard for Huddersfie;d once they went behind, in the 20th moment.