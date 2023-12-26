Darren Moore keen to change Huddersfield Town mindset as win over Blackburn Rovers eases pressure
The Terriers brought a five-game winless run to an end in their Boxing Day fixture, easing pressure on Moore and his players. Jaheim Headley opened the scoring in the first half before the lead was added to by Sorba Thomas and Delano Burgzorg after the break.
Huddersfield are now five points clear of the relegation zone, as their victory came on the same day as a defeat for 22nd-placed Queens Park Rangers. Moore, however, wants his side to look up rather than over their shoulders.
He said: “It’s about changing the mindset of the club and the perception and us as a group of players, fans, and everything else. We just want to continue looking up the league and seeing who we can catch above.
“That’s got to be the mindset really, in terms of it was a good three points today, and we focus on Friday for another real rough encounter, another good team coming into town and for myself and the group, we know we’re under no illusions how difficult that game is going to be.”
Blackburn will have been favoured by many ahead of their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men enjoyed significantly more possession but could not convert it into goals.
Moore said: “The biggest thing for us today, we knew Blackburn are a very, very good fluid team with the ball, they move it around really well but we knew the transitions would be massive today.
“We knew if we could get part one right in terms of our work off the ball, we knew when it turned over there would be areas to exploit and we managed to do that.”