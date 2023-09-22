Darren Moore on Huddersfield Town being the 'perfect fit' and why replacing Neil Warnock does not faze him

NEW HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Darren Moore says that returning to management with the Terriers represents the ‘perfect fit’ for him – and insists he is not fazed by following in the footsteps of Neil Warnock after his memorable tenure in West Yorkshire.

Moore, who left Sheffield Wednesday in June, takes charge of his third White Rose club and has a signed a ‘multi-year, three-year deal’ with the Championship outfit, chief executive officer Jake Edwards has revealed.

Moore, who meets his players for the first time on Saturday, will lead Town for the first time in Monday’s Championship game at Coventry City.

The 49-year-old commented: "It’s wonderful for me.

"Listen, I was a player under Neil at Torquay and know him. What he has done is magnificent, if I can do half of what Neil’s done in my career, it will be fantastic.

"In the pyramid of the game, he is looked on very highly. I wish Neil all the best and I am sure he will be back soon and I’ll give him a call later on.

“What a wonderful opportunity to come and manage this magnificent club. Over the years, I always been competing against them and had a wonderful feel with Huddersfield Town Football Club.

"After speaking Jake (Edwards – CEO) and Mark (Cartwright – head of football) and the chairman (Kevin Nagle), it was the perfect fit. It’s energised and fuelled me and it was the right fit, I couldn’t wait to get started.

"it was too good an opportunity for me to turn down.

"Huddersfield Town gets me inside and outside the football club, 100 per cent, the community, fans and staff get all of me. Bringing everyone together as one is what really enthuses me.

“When we sat down and put to each other, a lot of things aligned. It’s an honour for me to manage this wonderful football club.

“There’s youth and experienced and lots of different dynamics to the team. There’s so much going on with this team. As a manager, my challenge is to improve them all individually and collectively."

On opting for Warnock, Edwards said: “The timing was right. Our intention was to make the appointment from a position of strength and control that and move when the right candidate was available and met the rigours of what needed. The timing was absolutely right.

“This is an exciting day for the football club. This is one of the biggest decisions we have to make, it’s been a very thoughtful, intentional process.

"We set goals and our objectives high and make sure the manager has the track record and character to lead this organisation towards those goals.”

Moore is joined by assistant manager Jamie Smith, first-team coach Jimmy Shan, set-piece coach Simon Ireland, and goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso - who previously worked with him at Hillsborough.

Late last month, Moore broke his silence over his summer departure from the club - and denied it was anything to do with contractual reasons.

Moore left Hillsborough in a bombshell development just three weeks after the Owls were promoted back to the Championship at Wembley.

Despite the circumstances of his departure being confidential, Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri did go on record to claim weeks later that the decision was made due to Moore's salary demands, which the ex-Owls chief refutes.

Moore countered that view and said, on his part, it was down to the targets of Chansiri, which he felt to be too unrealistic.

Chansiri issued a further response last week, sending an open letter to supporters.